Society

Kidney donor honored to be part of Rose Parade

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Volunteers who worked on the Donate Life California float had reason to be proud.

This is our first look at their "Light in the Darkness" float, which as you can see, is ready for the Rose Parade on Wednesday morning.

Regina Tanner of Fresno will walk the 5 1/2 mile route alongside the float which she described to us as "breathtakingly beautiful."

"It's unbelievable," Tanner said. "I never in a million years thought I would be a part of it. I've watched it since I was a little girl every year, so it's very exciting."

Tanner donated her kidney three years ago during a time her husband, Dr. Cary Tanner, was in need of a kidney. Regina's decision to donate to a stranger set off a chain reaction which led to nine people receiving kidneys.

The Tanners are now celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary.

"I'm very emotional," Regina said. I think for me, I'm so grateful for the experience that I had. I'm grateful my husband is doing well. He's healthy and it's working. I've met so many donor families who have lost loved ones."

Daniel Leyba received Tanner's donated kidney and was there for her send-off ceremony to Pasadena.

"Shes such a light in my eye," Leyba said. "She gave me my life back basically so like I said, I owe her my life because without here I would probably be doing dialysis."

If you'll be looking out for the Donate Life float at the Rose Parade, we're told it will be the third to the last float when it comes to the lineup.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnorose parade
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno PD announce 6 arrested in connection with mass shooting
Community reacts to arrests being made in November mass shooting
Families of November mass shooting victims react to arrests
Shooting that left 4 dead was gang-related: Fresno Police
QBA with Trent Dilfer: Raiders need to stick with Carr on move to Vegas
Militiamen breach US Embassy in Baghdad; Trump blames Iran
Fresno breweries make preparations for New Year's Eve festivities
Show More
Cop resigns after faking story about 'pig' written on coffee cup
Detectives still searching for answers 8 years after Sarah Roberts' death
Police confirm one man dead after Central Fresno shooting
Madera Police arrest owners of dog that mauled man to death
Breaking down some health myths that are actually true
More TOP STORIES News