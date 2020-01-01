Kidney donor honored to be part of Rose Parade

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Volunteers who worked on the Donate Life California float had reason to be proud.This is our first look at their "Light in the Darkness" float, which as you can see, is ready for the Rose Parade on Wednesday morning.Regina Tanner of Fresno will walk the 5 1/2 mile route alongside the float which she described to us as "breathtakingly beautiful.""It's unbelievable," Tanner said. "I never in a million years thought I would be a part of it. I've watched it since I was a little girl every year, so it's very exciting."Tanner donated her kidney three years ago during a time her husband, Dr. Cary Tanner, was in need of a kidney. Regina's decision to donate to a stranger set off a chain reaction which led to nine people receiving kidneys.The Tanners are now celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary."I'm very emotional," Regina said. I think for me, I'm so grateful for the experience that I had. I'm grateful my husband is doing well. He's healthy and it's working. I've met so many donor families who have lost loved ones."Daniel Leyba received Tanner's donated kidney and was there for her send-off ceremony to Pasadena."Shes such a light in my eye," Leyba said. "She gave me my life back basically so like I said, I owe her my life because without here I would probably be doing dialysis."If you'll be looking out for the Donate Life float at the Rose Parade, we're told it will be the third to the last float when it comes to the lineup.