Local 12-year-old swims across Lake Tahoe, sets record in the process

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- A local 12-year-old became the youngest to swim across Lake Tahoe from east to west on Thursday, weeks after winning a special award.

"It went really good, I was expecting I to be a little colder but it was actually really warm," said James Savage, a Los Banos Native.

Savage swam a 10.5 mile stretch of the lake in 5 hours, 14 minutes and 59 seconds.

He's the youngest to swim the lake from east to west.

Savage recently became the first to swim the San Luis Reservoir and received an honorary ESPY award for his efforts.

His eventually wants to swim Lake Tahoe south to north, a more than 20-mile stretch.
