Louisiana bill proposes lowering drinking age to 19 years old

LA bill proposes lowering drinking age to 19 (KTRK)

A new proposal in Louisiana could put 19-year-olds on Bourbon Street.

The proposal would allow 19 and 20-year-olds to buy alcohol and drink it unsupervised after getting a certificate and parental consent.

Louisiana State Senator Eric LaFleur said people 19 years old and older would have to learn about alcohol effects and consequences before being certified.

The bill will also make DWI punishments harsher for those with a certificate to drink.

That bill is expected to be heard next Thursday.
