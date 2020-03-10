kids day

Meet this year's Kids Day Ambassador Finley Tenison

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This year's Kids Day Ambassador's is Finley Tenison. The Tenisons welcomed Finley into their family when she was just a day old, but doctors thought something wasn't right.

"The doctors had detected there was something wrong," said Finley's mother, Amanda Tenison. "They believed there was a heart murmur."

Finley was transferred to Valley Children's Hospital, and that's when doctors discovered she had a serious heart condition.

"You can't live like that for very long," Amanda explained, "so we knew, at that point, she was going to need to have immediate surgery."

On day four, Finley had heart surgery.

"They had to stop her heart, put her on a bypass machine," Amanda said. "It was 14 hours and a team of around 20 people. She was in the hospital for 30 days."

The next month wasn't easy, but thanks to hospital staff, the family made it through.

"They did an amazing job of stepping in and just basically explaining every part of the process," Amanda said.

Three years later, Finley is happy and healthy, visiting Valley Children's Hospital once a year for check-ups.

"Not everyone anticipates that they'll have to take their child to Valley Children's Hospital," Amanda said. "You might have a niece or a cousin or a neighbor that ends up needing their services. This affects our entire community."

Finley already has big plans for the future. She told Action News when she grows up, she hopes to be a doctor.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnokids day
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KIDS DAY
Kids Day 2020 is on! Organizers announce digital fundraiser, here's how to donate
Kids Day 2020 canceled due to concerns over coronavirus, organizers say
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
New Slime Museum opens in NYC and it's an Instagrammer's dream
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman dead after officer-involved shooting in Dinuba
Kids Day 2020 is on! Organizers announce digital fundraiser, here's how to donate
Police: deadly NW Fresno shooting was 'justifiable homicide' during a robbery gone wrong
Health officials confirm first case of Coronavirus in Fresno County
Around 300 people found partying inside Clovis school gym, arrests made
Schools share plans to protect students amid Valley coronavirus cases
Racial murder motivation part of chilling confession from quad killer
Show More
Cruise ship with 21 coronavirus patients arrives in California
Murder victim near Chowchilla identified as Merced College student
Man armed with large hunting knife robs northwest Fresno Walgreens
Exeter teen tried to shoot at group but gun malfunctioned, police say
Long-time Fresno restaurant asking for help in comeback efforts
More TOP STORIES News