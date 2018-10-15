SOCIETY

Meghan's pregnant! Prince Harry, duchess announce royal baby on the way

From a stunning wedding dress to a moving sermon, these were the standout moments from the royal wedding. (Yui Mok/pool photo via AP)

Congratulations are in order for America's favorite royal. The palace just confirmed that Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are expecting their first child.

The royal baby will be seventh in line to the British throne. It will be behind grandfather Prince Charles; uncle Prince William; cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; and dad Prince Harry.

The parents-to-be were married on May 19, 2018, at Windsor Castle. Upon marriage, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took on the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan and Harry's two-day trip to Dublin was full of adorable moments, including Harry playfully scolding a toddler who played with the duchess' hair.



Before meeting her future husband, Markle was an actress, best known for playing Rachel Zane on the show Suits, as well as a trendsetter and an activist.
The royal couple has many causes dear to their hearts. When they got married they asked for donations in lieu of presents, and their charities of choice included those that combat HIV, homelessness and lack of access to sanitary pads for women.

The pair live in Kensington Palace with their two dogs.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
