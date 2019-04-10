act of kindness

Mother of murdered teen hopes to keep son's memory alive with random acts of kindness

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lisa Kauls' son was murdered in Fresno's Old Fig Garden area last summer.

Now she's offering strangers the gift of kindness to honor him.

Tuesday she handed out lottery tickets to random people outside of Walmart. Each ticket was accompanied with a short positive message about her son.

"We're doing it little by little step by step," Kauls said. "It's just something to take away the pain and the hurt that happened over the summer.

Nick Kauls was shot to death in front of a friend's home during a robbery attempt last June.

Just 17 years old at the time, Nick was preparing for his senior year at San Joaquin Memorial.

News of his death rallied the community as hundreds came out during multiple prayer services.

With the help of friends, Lisa has started a foundation called Nurtured In Kindness for Nick.

"The phone call I received the night this happened to my son it was very devastating and shocking so I wanted to take that random call that I didn't want to get, and I wanted to do a random act and turn it around and do something happy," Kauls said.

Nick was a well-known student and a member of the Memorial Varsity soccer team.

To the community, he was the victim of a senseless act of violence.

The man authorities say pulled the trigger was arrested and is scheduled to appear in a Fresno County courtroom later this week.

"With court coming up for me every other month it seems like its very hard for me to stay focused and this is something that's going to help me because I'm doing something in honor of my son and it's a good thing instead of thinking of court and dwelling on that," Lisa said.

Family and friends have just recently started the foundation. If you'd like to help, click here.
