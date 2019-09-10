games

New 'Ms. Monopoly' game celebrates women's empowerment

Hasbro is releasing a new version of an iconic board game to encourage female players, awarding them more money than men in certain instances.

"Ms. Monopoly" is being released to celebrate women's empowerment. Instead of trading in real estate, players invest in women's inventions. Under the rules, female players get more money. When "passing go," women get $240 in Monopoly bucks while men collect $200.

The game brands itself as 'the first game where women make more than men."

This new game comes after Hasbro got criticized for "Monopoly Socialism", a game that started debate for what was seen as the company's flippant handling of socialism. Hasbro released "Monopoly for Millennials" last year.

"Ms. Monopoly" is available for preorder starting Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygames
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAMES
Pinball Hall of Fame: One of the Most Overlooked Attractions in Las Vegas
Board game teaches teens how to interact with police
Pig Scramble cancelled at Sonoma County Fair
Los Banos gets personalized version of Monopoly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno parents planning daughter's funeral days after she's taken to hospital
Brewing company offers Fresnans free tasting after employee writes negative comment about Fresno
NRA sues San Francisco over terrorist declaration
California closer to letting college athletes make money
Visalia father charged with murder after 2-year-old son is shot, killed
START HERE: North Korea missile launch, California Food Expo underway
Couple says they were kicked out of Uber for being gay
Show More
Murder suspect found dead in Fresno Co. jail cell, apparent suicide
Madera County deputies searching for missing 65-year-old man
Merced Co. Sheriff releases name of deputy shot in Dos Palos
CDC urges Americans to stop vaping as they investigate related lung illnesses
Newsom signs vaccine bills
More TOP STORIES News