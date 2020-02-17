business

New Clovis indoor playground helps kids play all year long

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- We may not be talking about a chocolatey treat, but this M&M is sure to be just as big of a hit with the kids.

M&M Indoor Playground, off Shaw Avenue in Clovis, is making sure the little ones can enjoy outdoor play all year long.

"It gives kids and parents a fun and safe environment that they can come," says Co-Owner Mariam Mahmood. "Parents can relax and kids can play as well. And get physical activity and exercise as well."

Mahmood and Mona Sandhu are besties turned business partners who met while attending Fresno State.

Once they got their daycare business up and running, they noticed a need here in the Valley when weather and air quality aren't optimal.

"It really does help for kids to have a place inside for them to get physical and active," Mahmood said.

"Clouds and trees, so kids feel like they're outside even though they can't be outside," Sandhu said.

The new business aims at kids ages seven and younger and offers memberships and private parties.

"We do mom group packages as well if moms want to get together and they want to have this place to themselves for their kids," Sandhu said.

Having just celebrated their grand opening, they're working towards parenting with nearby restaurants for delivery options.
