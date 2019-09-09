Society

New commanders appointed to 144th Air Guard Base

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New commanders were appointed to the 144th Air Guard Base. The change in command ceremony was held at the base in Fresno Sunday.

Col. Jeremiah Cruz was selected as the new Fighter Wing Commander and Lt. Col. Robert Swertfager was named the Operations Group Commander, who will command operation support flights.

Lt. Col. Swertfager says it's an honor to serve in his hometown.

"(It's) a tremendous honor to lead the airmen from your hometown, I feel we work really well as a team together. I just love being the tip of the spear and leading men and women in defense of our nation," he said.

He grew up in Fresno and graduated from Fresno State, and said he was lucky there was a fighter jet unit in his hometown.
