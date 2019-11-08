Own this IKEA table? It exploded and cut a man in the foot

SHATTERING GLASS: If you own a glass tabletop from IKEA, you’re not going to want to miss my 6pm story on @abc13houston . A Fulshear couple said their “Glasholm” table exploded, sends of shards of glass into the air. I discovered, this isn’t the first report made about this glass pic.twitter.com/z6wOKXj6zj — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) November 7, 2019

FULSHEAR, Texas -- A family in Texas is looking for answers after their glass-top table from IKEA suddenly exploded.Forbes McIntosh said he bought the "Glasholm" table from IKEA five years ago.He says just a few weeks ago, the glass tabletop suddenly burst."All of a sudden, there was a loud explosion," he recalled. "Just instantaneously. There was glass on every square inch of the room: underneath filing cabinets, down the hallway, outside the bathroom. It completely exploded."After the incident, McIntosh filed a report at the store, but hasn't heard from anyone."We felt that we had an obligation to bring it to people's attention as best we could before it caused serious injury to someone else," McIntosh said.McIntosh isn't alone.The Consumer Product Safety Commission has 11 reports involving IKEA's "Glasholm" product.All of the reports mention how the glass suddenly shattered. According to the reports, no one suffered more than cuts to their hands. McIntosh said his foot was cut and he worries it could've been much worse."I couldn't predict it," McIntosh said. "I would never, regardless if it's IKEA merchandise or not. I would never put another tempered glass table in my house."ABC13 asked IKEA if it has ever issued a recall after the previous reports were made.The company says it has not. They also said they plan on getting in touch with the McIntosh family.