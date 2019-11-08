Society

Own this IKEA table? It exploded and cut a man in the foot

By
FULSHEAR, Texas -- A family in Texas is looking for answers after their glass-top table from IKEA suddenly exploded.

Forbes McIntosh said he bought the "Glasholm" table from IKEA five years ago.

He says just a few weeks ago, the glass tabletop suddenly burst.



"All of a sudden, there was a loud explosion," he recalled. "Just instantaneously. There was glass on every square inch of the room: underneath filing cabinets, down the hallway, outside the bathroom. It completely exploded."

After the incident, McIntosh filed a report at the store, but hasn't heard from anyone.

"We felt that we had an obligation to bring it to people's attention as best we could before it caused serious injury to someone else," McIntosh said.
IKEA sent ABC13 the following statement:

"We use tempered glass in our furniture, which breaks into chunks rather than shards and helps prevent injury if the glass breaks. It is in the nature of tempered glass to shatter when exposed to knocks, strikes or scratches."

McIntosh isn't alone.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has 11 reports involving IKEA's "Glasholm" product.

All of the reports mention how the glass suddenly shattered. According to the reports, no one suffered more than cuts to their hands. McIntosh said his foot was cut and he worries it could've been much worse.
"I couldn't predict it," McIntosh said. "I would never, regardless if it's IKEA merchandise or not. I would never put another tempered glass table in my house."

ABC13 asked IKEA if it has ever issued a recall after the previous reports were made.

The company says it has not. They also said they plan on getting in touch with the McIntosh family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfulshearikeafurnitureman injuredconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 adults, 5 kids displaced after mobile home fire in Fresno County
4 separate earthquakes hit Ventura County in SoCal within 2 hours
Suspect arrested weeks after disappearance of Alabama student
Drugs are to blame for deadly Fresno crash that claimed two lives
1,600 customers without power in Kings County after car crashes into pole
Blue Man Group concert disrupted after water pipe bursts at Saroyan Theatre
Woman wrecks car to get Popeye's chicken sandwich
Show More
Authorities searching for car burglary suspect in northwest Fresno
What is the impact of second-hand fumes from vaping?
Tulare parents speak about daughter's escape from Borderline Bar Shooting
Abused horse adopted by rescuer in Merced County
Kingsburg man charged with murder of baby daughter pleads not guilty
More TOP STORIES News