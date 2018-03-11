PG&E

PG&E visits Valley neighborhoods perform in routine gas meter inspections

(KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
As part of the utility company's efforts to provide safe and reliable service, contractors will perform routine gas meter inspections throughout Fresno County, and in the Merced area beginning Monday.

This work will not affect gas service.

PG&E employees and contractors will conduct these inspections, Monday through Friday, between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They will not enter your home during these inspections.They will carry photo identification, which they will present upon a customer's request.

If you have any questions, you can call PG&E's Customer Service Line at 1-800-743-5000 to verify PG&E's presence in the community.
