Reedley College invites donations for new arts center on Giving Tuesday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over - now it's time to give back and do some good!December 3 is 'Giving Tuesday', a global movement that's all about giving back.Over in Reedley on Tuesday, an event is being held at the Reedley College Student Center.Proceeds benefit the proposed McClarty Center for Fine & Performing Arts.Officials with the college say they have already exceeded their goal of $25,000 and donations are being taken until 11:59 pm on Tuesday night.If you'd like to donate, click here