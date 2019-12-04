reedley college

Reedley College invites donations for new arts center on Giving Tuesday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over - now it's time to give back and do some good!

December 3 is 'Giving Tuesday', a global movement that's all about giving back.

Over in Reedley on Tuesday, an event is being held at the Reedley College Student Center.

Proceeds benefit the proposed McClarty Center for Fine & Performing Arts.

Officials with the college say they have already exceeded their goal of $25,000 and donations are being taken until 11:59 pm on Tuesday night.

