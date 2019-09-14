Squaw Valley winery creates unique wines

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tasting and toasting are now happening in the foothills."You have a flight of five and the first one you're going to try is a 2016 camanere," said Christine Flannigan, Sierra peaks winery owner and winemaker.The wine deck is open at Sierra Peaks Winery as wine club members get a sip of the foothill's creations."We get a lot of tourists, people going to Kings Canyon, the Cat Haven. They'll see our sign on 180 and say wow wine tasting and they'll adventure up here," Flannigan.Flannigan is the owner of Sierra Peaks Winery in Squaw Valley. She makes and serves mostly dry reds from her property. She makes about 200 gallons a year.Flannigan opened to the public in 2018 and its already won over fans for wine tasting with a view."Breathtaking. I love it. It's the peace and quiet that I enjoy the most and listening to the birds," said Cynthia Godin, Squaw valleyNeighbors have been happy to see the winery open its doors."I like wine and it was around the corner and I was like let's go see if they have any good wines and I was so pleasantly surprised to found the wines are amazing," said Jennifer Collins of Squaw Valley.It's also become a place for the community, drinking wine and getting to know one another."I met new neighbors, I met someone who could help me with my chickens," Collins said.Flannigan is a part of the winemaking from start to finish.She planted the grapes in 2006 and cares for the vineyard year-round."We have estate wines because we're in the Squaw Valley/Miramonte American viticulture area and we grow those grapes here on-site and we do al the processing on site and Harvest is coming up and it's the last thing," Flannigan said.So far, there are about six vineyards in the unique wine-growing region.One day, Flannigan hopes to create a wine trail in the area.