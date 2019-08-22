Society

Study ranks California 17th for women's equality

A new study shows California has some work to do when it comes to women's equality.

Research conducted by personal finance website WalletHub.com ranked California 17th on its list of best and worst states for equality for women.

Maine ranked number one, followed by Hawaii, then Nevada-- Utah ranked last.

Wallet Hub says it based its study on 17 key indicators, including the pay gap between women and men, to the workplace environment and political empowerment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypay raisemoneystudyequal rightscaliforniawomen
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
First West Nile Virus death reported in Fresno County
Teen sues Fresno PD using video of officer punching him multiple times
What could have helped control the northeast Fresno fire
Standoff turns into fire at motel in west central Fresno
START HERE: Gunman still on the loose after deputy shot, plane crash aftermath
Man behind series of fast-food robberies and carjacking in Fresno identified
Classic car theft solved, investigation connects to burglary spree
Show More
Downtown Fresno business may be fined for using barbed wire
2-year-old girl drowns in pool in Tulare
Joseph Ward's phone was off during alleged sexual assault: Officer
Three men arrested in connection to theft of classic car in Clovis
Trump signs student debt forgiveness for disabled veterans
More TOP STORIES News