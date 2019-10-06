royal family

British tabloid fires back in feud with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

LONDON -- A British tabloid is pushing back in its battle with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have filed separate lawsuits against members of the British media over alleged phone hacking and copyright violation.

The Mail on Sunday published an interview with Meghan's father Thomas Markle in which he defends giving the tabloid the now-infamous letter from his daughter, saying he did so to protect his reputation. It was the publication of that letter that led Meghan to file a lawsuit against the tabloid for breach of privacy and copyright infringement.

In total, Harry and Meghan are in legal disputes with the owners of three of the major British tabloids.

"Between them, these newspaper groups own a huge percentage of the print titles across the country. For them to be taken on at the same time by members of the royal family does feel like we are in uncharted territory," ABC News contributor Victoria Murphy explained.

It's not yet clear how the other tabloids caught in the royals' crossfire will respond.

EMBED More News Videos

British royal Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has sued a tabloid newspaper that she claims illegally published a personal letter she wrote to her father.



Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday that Harry is suing the owners of both the Sun and the Mirror for "the illegal interception of voicemail messages," but details of those lawsuits remain scant. Representatives for both papers have refused to comment, and the palace has remained tight-lipped.

"How Meghan is covered in the media -- he is clearly furious about that," Murphy added. "We see these parallels with the way his mother was treated by the media. Potentially that is why we are seeing the historical case brought because the treatment of Markle resurfaced his feelings of his mother and her treatment by the press."

Piers Morgan, a former editor of the Daily Mirror and possible target of the lawsuit, weighed in, sarcastically tweeting, "Let's all give them the privacy they purport to crave and spare them the 'torment' of having their myriad causes get huge beneficial publicity."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyroyalsroyal familyprince harryenglandlawsuitmeghan markleu.s. & worldeurope
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROYAL FAMILY
Prince Harry to sue 2 UK tabloids over alleged phone hacking
Meghan Markle suing British tabloid over letter to dad
Baby Archie makes rare public appearance in South Africa
Harry and Meghan start 1st official tour as family in Africa
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd whistleblower comes forward about Trump's dealings with Ukraine
Domestic violence suspect burns apartment, neighbors injured
21-year-old woman fatally shot in Visalia home, police arrest boyfriend
More than 3,400 customers without power in west central Fresno, PG&E says
Visalia sexual predator named suspect in Debbie Dorian murder case
US government opens California land to oil, gas drilling
Program helps kids with autism gain confidence traveling on planes
Show More
Deputies identify 8-year-old boy killed in Reedley crash
Clovis woman killed in Fresno County crash identified
DNA technology helped authorities catch Nickey Stane
Reports: Witness in Amber Guyger trial shot and killed
Accused sexual predator who terrorized Visalia women 20 years ago appears in court
More TOP STORIES News