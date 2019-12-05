95-foot-tall indoor Christmas tree proves that everything is bigger in Texas

DALLAS, Texas -- Everything is bigger in Texas -- including its Christmas trees!
Inside the Galleria Dallas, a Christmas tree stands at 95 feet tall, making it the tallest in the nation, according to AccuWeather.
The artificial tree, which weighs five tons and holds nearly 500,000 LED lights, attracts more than seven million visitors each holiday season, said Holly Quartaro, a fashion stylist at the Galleria.
It's also surrounded by a gigantic ice-skating rink.
"More skaters skate around this tree than skate around that famous one in Rockefeller Center each holiday," she said.
An indoor Christmas makes sense for Texas, Quartaro said, as visitors can escape both the cold and the heat.
"We're in Texas, so it changes all the time," she said.
