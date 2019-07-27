Society

Teen caught stealing business's American flag punished by passing out mini flags to customers

A Missouri teenager became Facebook famous for the wrong reasons when a video was posted of him stealing an American flag from outside a car wash.

Surveillance video shows 19-year-old Keaton Chandler taking off with the flag early Thursday morning.

The company immediately posted the footage to Facebook in hopes of tracking down the thief.

Forty-five minutes later, Chandler turned himself in and brought back the flag, where car wash owner Bill Hoaglin had his punishment waiting for him.

"He's been here since a little after lunchtime passing out little small American flags, instead of getting arrested," Hoaglin said.

The car wash owner spent the day watching as Chandler made every effort to right a wrong.

Hoaglin said the teen deserved to have a second chance, instead of criminal charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytheftamerican flag
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Show More
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
2 men arrested in Visalia pot bust
Tulare County crews rescuing 2 people stuck on rock in Kern River
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
More TOP STORIES News