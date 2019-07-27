Teen caught stealing business's American flag punished by passing out mini flags to customers

A Missouri teenager became Facebook famous for the wrong reasons when a video was posted of him stealing an American flag from outside a car wash.
Surveillance video shows 19-year-old Keaton Chandler taking off with the flag early Thursday morning.
The company immediately posted the footage to Facebook in hopes of tracking down the thief.
Forty-five minutes later, Chandler turned himself in and brought back the flag, where car wash owner Bill Hoaglin had his punishment waiting for him.
"He's been here since a little after lunchtime passing out little small American flags, instead of getting arrested," Hoaglin said.
The car wash owner spent the day watching as Chandler made every effort to right a wrong.
Hoaglin said the teen deserved to have a second chance, instead of criminal charges.
