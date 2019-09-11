Tulare County Fair celebrates 100th birthday

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- From goats to cows, agriculture has been a staple of the Tulare County fair for 100 years.
"It's an accomplishment I think for any Business or amusement or events to survived 100 years. It's very interesting going back through the history," said Tulare County Fair CEO, Pamela Fyock.
Fyock says the community has reached a milestone this year.
To pay tribute, displays and a pioneer village have been set up.
Wednesday, a parade in downtown Tulare kicks off the start of the festivities.
The fair gates open at 11 a.m. and kids are free on opening day.
This year, the fair has increased its security due to national tragedies.
"We understand people are nervous and we want everyone to feel safe and secure. We have the entire community law enforcement in the community here and there's nothing to worry about. We've taken very precaution," Fyock said.
All fairgoers will go through a metal detector and guards will use wands.
Also, new this year, the fair has upgraded its concert area.
"They're going to be blown away when they see the stage and concerts at the Tulare County Fair is free with fair admission," Fyock said.
Names from John Michael Montgomery to Ashanti will play the stage.
There are also six new carnival rides that will give you the thrill of a lifetime.
Thursday, kids can meet Paw Patrol and get into the carnival for free from 3 p.m.-6 p.m., sponsored by ABC30.
More than 115,000 people attended last year and businesses are hoping the community comes out for the 100th year celebration.
The Tulare County Fair is Wednesday through Sunday. From the rides to the food to agriculture, officials say there's something for everyone this year.
Tickets are $10 at the gate for adults and $5 for children.
For more information click here.
