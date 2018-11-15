Video shows men carrying bathtub full of 100,000 coins to buy new iPhone

A video of a group of young men carrying a bathtub full of 100,000 coins to buy an iPhone in Russia has received tens of thousands of views on Instagram.The video, which was posted on Wednesday by blogger Svyatoslav Kovalenko and has been viewed more than 38,000 times as of Thursday afternoon, showed the men filling the tub with Russian rubles, loading it into a Jeep and driving it to a mall in central Moscow.They then carried it into an official Apple re-seller store and used it to purchase the new iPhone XS, which retails for about $1,500 in Russia.According to local English daily The Moscow Times, this isn't the first time the stunt was carried out. Several bloggers and YouTubers have over the last few years chronicled their purchase of iPhones with a mind-boggling number of coins stuffed in buckets and jars.Kovalenko told ABC News the video was his way of trying to spread awareness and persuade stores in Russia to be more accepting of small change. In his post, he called the tub "the legendary bath of change".