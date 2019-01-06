FISHING

Woman catches 88-pound catfish in Kentucky Lake

The Tennessee wildlife resource agency reshared pictures online of a woman's "personal best" -- an 88 pound catch from Kentucky Lake.

Paula Smith said it took 10 minutes to pull the monster catfish into the boat and it put up one heck of a fight.

Paula says it was a perfect storm of circumstances.

She said she was trying a different type of bait -- as well as a new fishing rod and reel she had received for Christmas.

Even though she was recovering from the flu, she still managed to haul in the blue cat herself.

After pulling the monster fish into the boat, she snapped some pictures for proof and then set the big guy free
