55-year-old woman killed in solo-car crash in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 55-year-old woman has died after a single-car crash in Merced County.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened around 3:30 Monday afternoon near Dickenson Ferry Road and El Capitan School Road.

Officers say the woman lost control of her truck, drifted to the shoulder and the truck overturned.

She was thrown out of the truck after crashing into a PG &E pole.

The woman has not been identified.