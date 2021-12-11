Crews battle house fire in southeast Fresno, no injuries reported

EMBED <>More Videos

Crews battle house fire in southeast Fresno, no injuries reported

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno fire crews called for more responding engines to battle a house fire in southeast Fresno Friday.

It sparked around 8 pm at a home near Heaton and Orange.

Officials say the second alarm was called after initial reports said someone was trapped.

Firefighters immediately went into rescue mode but after searching the house, determined no one was inside.

No injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohouse fire
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News