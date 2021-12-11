FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno fire crews called for more responding engines to battle a house fire in southeast Fresno Friday.
It sparked around 8 pm at a home near Heaton and Orange.
Officials say the second alarm was called after initial reports said someone was trapped.
Firefighters immediately went into rescue mode but after searching the house, determined no one was inside.
No injuries were reported.
Crews battle house fire in southeast Fresno, no injuries reported
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News