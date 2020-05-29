Man killed, teen injured after shooting in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man and a teen were shot in southeast Fresno on Thursday night.The attack happened around 11:30 p.m. in front of a home on Church Avenue and 10th Street, just north of Calwa.Witnesses said the victims had walked out to the street before gunfire erupted.A 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital, and a 30-year-old man died at the scene."We're still looking to see if the victims had any gang ties... the deceased victim does have several tattoos that we'll be checking to see if they're gang-related," said Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall.Police have not provided any possible suspect information at this time.The shooting happened about a mile away from a second shooting that sent another man to the hospital on Thursday morning.