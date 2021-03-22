Large fire destroys abandoned building in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters monitored an active blaze burning at an abandoned building in southwest Fresno on Monday morning.Crews first responded to the scene at Whitesbridge and Plumas shortly before 7:00 pm on Sunday.They found huge flames ripping through a former business in the area.Firefighters searched the building and didn't find anyone inside.Fire crews worked to prevent the blaze from spreading to other nearby buildings. For the safety of the firefighters, officials are letting the fire burn itself out.The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials say the building will be a complete loss once the flames are out.Crews are standing by until the fire dies out.