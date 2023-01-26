Starbucks coming to southwest Fresno in 2024, will be city's first Community Store

FRESNO, Calif. -- Neighbors in one Fresno neighborhood have been waiting a long time to have a Starbucks that's close to home.

On Wednesday, Mayor Jerry Dyer announced in an Instagram post that the city's newest Starbucks will be opening in Southwest Fresno.

It's just an empty lot right now, but construction on the new location is set to begin at the corner of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Church avenue

This will also be the first Starbucks 'Community Store' in all of Fresno.

Community Stores are designed to reflect and embrace the individual culture, character and needs of the neighborhood.

The company will share its business expertise, provide job training and management assistance to help revitalize the community.

The new Starbucks location is scheduled to open sometime in 2024.