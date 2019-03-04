Speeding driver who caused major Hwy 180 rollover crash arrested on suspicion of DUI

We’re #live at De Wolf & Highway 180 following last nights multi-car collision. 7 cars were involved after a drunk driver caused the chain reaction. According to CHP Multiple people are in critical or major condition including a child. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/7LJEtUXR1S — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) March 4, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver who caused a 7-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 180 Sunday night has been arrested for suspicion of DUI.The Highway Patrol says the driver was speeding Eastbound on Highway 180 past Temperance just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night when he hit the back of a slower car, lost control of his vehicle and crossed over the center median.He then crashed into several vehicles heading Westbound.Seven vehicles in total were involved in the crash.Seven people, including a child, suffered major injuries.The driver who caused the crash was also seriously injured, but is expected to survive.The Westbound lanes of Highway 180 between Temperance and DeWolf were shut down for several hours Sunday night for the investigation.