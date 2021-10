FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With California officially reopen, one bar and nightclub is hoping to start a new chapter in Fresno.It's called Splash Bar, and the owners hope to rejuvenate the nightlife experience in the Tower District.Splash will welcome guests starting Wednesday night in what was formerly the Landmark Restaurant.It will feature an outdoor patio, two full bars, a dance floor, karaoke, pool tables and live entertainment.The owners describe the bar as a new venue for the Central Valley's LGBTQ+ community and its allies.