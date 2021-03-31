television

Inappropriate SpongeBob episodes pulled by streaming services, Nickelodeon says

Two SpongeBob episodes removed include 'Kwarantined Crab,' 'Mid-Life Crustacean'
NEW YORK -- Two "SpongeBob SquarePants" episodes are no longer available on Paramount+ and Amazon because of inappropriate content.

One episode, "Kwarantined Crab," from the show's 12th season, centers on a virus storyline. "We have decided to not air it due to sensitivities surrounding the global, real-world pandemic," a spokesperson for Nickelodeon told CNN Business.

In the episode, a health inspector comes to the Krusty Krab and finds a case of the "Clam Flu" in the restaurant. Upon this discovery, the health inspector quarantines the patrons, and the characters grow anxious. Those who are assumed to have the virus are shunned and tossed in a freezer.

RELATED: Library will not remove Dr. Seuss books that will no longer be published

The removal of the "Kwarantined Crab" comes during a time of increased anti-Asian violence in the United States. The episode's storyline reflects feelings of increased isolation and hatred that many Asian communities have experienced since the Covid-19 pandemic began. The World Health Organization has urged people to avoid terms like "Chinese virus" or because they can create a backlash against people of Asian descent, though former President Donald Trump repeatedly ignored such pleas.

Another episode called "Mid-Life Crustacean" has been out of rotation since 2018. In it, SpongeBob, Patrick and Mr. Krabs break into a woman's house and steal her underwear. "We determined some story elements were not kid-appropriate," the Nickelodeon spokesperson said.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew yorkcable televisiontelevisioncoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TELEVISION
Bindi Irwin gives birth to girl; Baby name a tribute to late dad
Jessica Walter, known for 'Arrested Development' role, dies at 80
Elliot Page speaks out in 1st interview since announcing he is trans
'The Goldbergs' cast remembers George 'Pops' Segal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno restaurants welcome shift to red tier
Man shot in the leg in Clovis, police investigating
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens
First Lady to meet with farmworkers in Delano
Firefighter blocked from helping George Floyd returns to stand
Fresno food vendors say they live in constant fear
People gather in Fresno's Chinatown to call for end to violence
Show More
New details about alleged sexual predator on FUSD campus
Mosquito season is back in the Valley
Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy dies at age 90
Adventist Health launches new school
2 officers sue Trump for inciting US Capitol riot
More TOP STORIES News