FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

LAS VEGAS BOWL DAY ONE: Bulldogs and Sun Devils begin Las Vegas Bowl week preparations

Sports Director Chris Alvarez gives us a rundown of Tuesday's events and what to expect during the weeklong set up to the Las Vegas Bowl.

By and Stephen Hicks
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KFSN) --
Four days ahead of the #21 Bulldogs (11-2) clash with Arizona State (7-5), the Fresno State football team had their first practice at UNLV. A win in Saturday's Las Vegas Bowl would be the team's 12th win, the most in program history.

"A lot at stake obviously but more than anything being able to finish our year the right way and my last college game ever and on behalf of the seniors we just want to finish out on top with a win," said Fresno State senior quarterback Marcus McMaryion (Dinuba grad).

In an exciting city, Fresno State players are trying to find the balance between putting in work on the field and enjoying themselves with some fun. "I think it's the mark of a mature football team," said Bulldogs linebacker George Helmuth (Clovis North grad). "We have a lot of seniors 28 of them so knowing when it's time to work and when it's time to relax and enjoy the city, we've had a good balance of that."


Arizona State touched down in Las Vegas on Tuesday afternoon and will practice at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday.

The Sun Devils are led by first year coach Herm Edwards, a former broadcaster with ESPN and NFL coach. "As your journey continues to go we are trying to build a program," Coach Edwards told ABC 30 Tuesday night. "We've been pretty consistent wish we could have won a few more games that was not the outcome but I feel like we are starting to build something."

Late Tuesday evening McMaryion, Helmuth and two of the Sun Devil players received a helicopter tour of the city courtesy of Maverick Helicopters.


Both teams will participate in community events throughout the week. The players will pay a visit to Opportunity Village to meet with underprivileged youth as well as attend the welcome reception.

The game kicks off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium and will be broadcast on ABC.

