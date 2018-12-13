FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Bulldogs and Sun Devils pair up to volunteer at Goodie Two Shoes event

LAS VEGAS (KFSN) --
More than 700 kids felt the holiday spirit at C.P. Squires Elementary School in Las Vegas during the 10th annual 'Goodie Two Shoes' event in partnership with the Las Vegas Bowl.

"This is the absolute poorest in all of Las Vegas so we outfit the kids with brand new shoes and socks and a toy for Christmas," said Las Vegas Bowl Executive Director John Saccenti.

The event provided the kids with much-needed new shoes, socks, and other supplies.



"We have a lot of kids that this is going to be their only holiday experience, a lot of the kids need brand new shoes," said Co-founder and CEO of 'Goodie Two Shoe' Nikki Berti.

After being properly fitted, shoes of all sizes, styles, and color were ready to be showed off.

"It's like you go in the line and they get to pick out the shoes that you want and I'm really thankful and grateful to have new shoes," said fifth-grader Karen Perez.

That holiday spirit was mutual from the kids to the players.

"I'm blessed to be able to put smiles on kids faces and see the excitement and joy that they get from getting these shoes," said Fresno State wide-receiver Emoryie Edwards.



"I'm going to tell them about how grateful I am that this service works," said Karen.
