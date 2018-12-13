Bulldogs and Sun Devils playing with mutual respect for each other

Fresno State's two losses this year were by less than a touchdown. Similarly, Arizona State playing in the tough Pac-12 conference has not lost a game by more than a touchdown.21st ranked Fresno State is looking to make history with a 12th win something that's never been done before in program history.The Mountain West champs were expected to be here, while Arizona State a bit of a surprise. The Sun Devils were projected to finish last in the Pac-12 South but exceeded all expectations finishing with a 7-5 record and 2nd in the Pac-12 South.Both teams are fully aware of the talent on the opposing sidelines."They are a great team, solid defense all around, real athletic guys from the secondary and the top down to their d-line. They've got some height and some weight up front for sure. They are a really good team, and we are definitely going to have our work cut out for us," said Bulldogs quarterback Marcus McMaryion.Marcus McMaryion and Bulldogs wide receiver KeeSean Johnson both accepted an invitation to play in the East/West Shrine Game. It's the longest running college all-star game in the nation. Kickoff January 19th in St. Petersburg, Florida.Arizona State is led by Herm Edwards who's in his first year leading the Sun Devils."For any program that has gotten to a bowl game, it says something about you've accomplished something this year, and every team would say you want to be in another bowl game. But I think they all represent that you've had a successful season and trying to build on more of those and I think that's the whole key to that," said Edwards.