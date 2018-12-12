Bulldogs give back to community during Las Vegas Bowl Week

It’s more than just football in Vegas. The Bulldogs spent the morning visiting adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them autographed posters and busting a move! pic.twitter.com/riBxg7NfaC — ABC30 Fresno (@ABC30) December 12, 2018

Las Vegas Bowl Week is more than just the game on Saturday.Players from both Fresno State and Arizona State stopped by Opportunity Village and were greeted by football Fans that couldn't wait to meet them."This is our first annual charity visit to Opportunity Village it's an opportunity for players to do charity work during bowl week that's unique to Las Vegas," said Las Vegas Bowl Executive Director John Saccenti.Opportunity Village is a not-for-profit organization that serves people with intellectual disabilities and enhances their lives and the lives of their family. The organization allows these adults to make new friends in a safe setting while also teaching them what kind of careers they can pursue.However, bowl week is something these adults look forward to every year."The clients here love it because they view these guys as celebrities and they love having them here," said Opportunity Village Major Gifts Office Dominic Barley.Players signed autographs and took pictures for some quality bonding time."It's an amazing opportunity not only for the players but the old VIP to get to know college athletes and I want to dip my toes in the sports reporting pool myself. Thank you," said football fan Vanessa Stegall.Fresno State wide-receiver and Tulare Union grad Emoryie Edwards says it means the world to the Bulldogs that they are able to take everything in and make the day better for them.Not only did the players sign autographs but they also decided to jump into dance and bust a move."I want every athlete to follow their dream and make it to the NFL so I can say hey I remember them from the tour. Bulldog woo woo woo," said Stegall.