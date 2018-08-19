Clovis-Modesto high school football

HIGH SCHOOL

They haven't even had the first day of school yet in the Clovis Unified School District but they already had Senior Night at Clovis High.

High school football on a Saturday to hold you over!

First quarter, Isaiah Robles extends the play and finds Cameron Glass in the corner of the end zone for the opening score.

Following Modesto drive--snap goes over the head of the quarterback who comes out of the pile with the pigskin--senior Dax Martinez!

Ensuing drive, Matthew Sanchez! Could've won our play of the week had it happened last night. Juggle, spin, and sprint to the house.
