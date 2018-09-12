ACTION NEWS SPORTS

Firebaugh's Josh Allen to make first NFL start

When you take a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft, it's not a matter of if but when that player will get on the field.

By
When you take a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft, it's not a matter of if but when that player will get on the field.

Firebaugh's Josh Allen gets his first chance to start in a regular season game when the Buffalo Bills host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Allen made his NFL debut last weekend in a relief role of Nathan Peterman in a 47-3 loss at Baltimore in Week 1. Allen is a Firebaugh native who played at Firebaugh High and Reedley College before starring at Wyoming and eventually becoming the 7th overall pick of the Buffalo Bills this spring.


The Bills host the Chargers on Sunday at 1:00 PM Eastern time, 10:00 AM Pacific.
