Firebaugh's Josh Allen to make first NFL start

Firebaugh's Josh Allen gets his first chance to start in a regular season game when the Buffalo Bills host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Allen made his NFL debut last weekend in a relief role of Nathan Peterman in a 47-3 loss at Baltimore in Week 1. Allen is a Firebaugh native who played at Firebaugh High and Reedley College before starring at Wyoming and eventually becoming the 7th overall pick of the Buffalo Bills this spring.
The @buffalobills have named former @FHSeaglesports & @ReedleyCFB star @JoshAllenQB as the starting QB for Sunday’s game at home against @Chargers —> https://t.co/Bn6vhU6EXN @ABC30 @EagleMan559 @FarmrsDaughter1 pic.twitter.com/Coh9PkHt5H— Chris Alvarez (@ChrisABC30) September 12, 2018
The Bills host the Chargers on Sunday at 1:00 PM Eastern time, 10:00 AM Pacific.