Fresno City College, Reedley College suspend all athletics for Fall 2020

Fresno City College and Reedley College have announced they are suspending all athletics for their fall 2020 semester due to COVID-19.

Both community colleges said they were complying with a decision made by the Central Valley Conference, which they are a part of.


At Fresno City College, the decision will affect nine sports: football, men's and women's soccer, volleyball, wrestling, men's and women's cross country, water polo and men's and women's basketball.

At Reedley College, the decision will affect twelve sports: football, women's soccer, women's volleyball, men's and women's golf, equestrian, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and men's and women's tennis.

"This decision was made in an effort to keep our student athletes, staff and community members safe. Other Fresno City College services and educational programs are primarily online in the fall, with limited on-campus interaction," a statement by FCC said.


Reedley College said there is a slight chance of fall sports moving to the spring semester, but it is highly unlikely.

All fall student-athletes will retain their year of eligibility.
