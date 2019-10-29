Fresno FC announces it's done in Fresno, ceasing operations

It's official. Fresno FC is done in Fresno. Full statement from owner Ray Beshoff. https://t.co/XroFPwt2yc pic.twitter.com/A8HkwSyfzW — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) October 29, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Football Club's time in Fresno is done, ABC30 has confirmed.In a statement released Tuesday, team owner Ray Beshoff said he felt obligated to explain why their investor group will almost certainly be relocating the team.The ownership group will have an opportunity to move the club, however, when and where is yet to be determined.As for the players, they have been let go or have come to the end of their 2-year contract. Many players say they were packing up their lockers on Tuesday.Players hope to sign new contracts with San Diego's new USL team or with another club owned by Beshoff's group.Beshoff went on to thank fans, players and those in the organization for showing that there is a future for soccer in Fresno.Fresno FC had been working for months to try and land a spot within the city for a soccer-specific stadium. USL bylaws allow teams to launch in a baseball stadium but require a soccer-specific venue by the third year.