Fresno FC faces uncertainty over 2020 season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In just its second season in the United Soccer League, Fresno FC has the chance to clinch a home playoff game with a win tonight in El Paso. But despite the team's success on the field, off-field questions abound regarding the team's status for the 2020 season.

Today the club confirmed that players were told that there is a 50/50 chance that Fresno FC will play next season, something first reported by The Athletic. The primary issue for the league is the club's lack of a soccer-specific stadium. Right now, and since the club's inception in 2018, the Zorros have played their home games at Chukchansi Park. According to sources in the Athletic article, USL bylaws allow teams to launch in a baseball stadium but need to move to a soccer-specific venue by their third year.

Owner Ray Beshoff was not available for comment on whether there are currently plans in place to find such a stadium.

ABC30 was instead directed to a statement from General Manager Frank Yallop which said, in part:

"Fresno Football Club is working around the clock with USL HQ to plan out our future for 2020 and beyond. We are honored and proud to call the San Joaquin Valley our home, however, it is imperative to our survival that we secure a soccer-specific stadium. As it stands today, the unfavorable economic realities of our Chukchansi Park lease agreement, as well as the lack of progress - and political support - we've seen in finding a proper site in the City of Fresno, have given us serious cause for concern."

The statement continued saying that the front office is working to find a solution.

All of this comes as the team faces incredible success on the field. Fresno FC has already clinched a spot in the postseason and just last month ended Phoenix Rising's record 20 game win streak with a 2-1 win at Chukchansi Park.



The team has two home games left before the start of the USL playoffs. Those games are set for Saturday, October 5th and October 12th with kickoff at 7:30.
