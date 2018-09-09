Fresno Grizzlies heading to PCL championship series

Here's the crowd from Game 4 v. Game 5...uh Fresno if you're waiting to show up to support a winner...@FresnoGrizzlies are that team. Team is in the PCL Championship Series for just the 2nd time in their history. Game 1 v. Memphis Tuesday night at home! @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/rQ08LCEMA3 — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) September 10, 2018

The Fresno Grizzlies beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 10 to 1 to take their best of five series 3 to 2. Fresno is heading to the Pacific Coast League Championship Series for just the second time in their history (won in '15).Fans got to see the decisive game 5 for free at Chukchansi Park Sunday night.With the team leading 8-1, A.J. Reed added some insurance hitting his first home run of the postseason after leading Triple-A in long balls with 28 in the regular season.The Grizzlies celebrated with champagne in the clubhouse for the second time in a month. They'll host the Memphis Redbirds (Cardinals affiliate) for games 1 & 2 this Tuesday and Wednesday in a best of five series.Down in the Cal League, the Visalia Rawhide also win their best of five series beating Stockton 3-0 in the decisive game 5. The team will look to end their 40-year championship drought against Rancho Cucamonga. Games 1 & 2 are also Tuesday/Wednesday in Visalia.