Fresno State Dominant in 50-20 Homecoming Victory over Hawaii

HE'S DONE IT‼️ The Bulldog career receptions leader goes from one East Palo Alto native to another, breaking @tae15adams's record. Congratulations KeeSean‼️ 👑#GoDogs pic.twitter.com/U605YtxVYv — Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) October 28, 2018

ANOTHER ONE! SIX WINS IN A ROW FOR THE BULLDOGS! #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/jwtqbOjrkS — Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) October 28, 2018

The lights went out at Fresno State and when they turned back on, the Bulldogs showed Hawaii why they are a force to be reckoned with. After a 30-minute light delay in the first quarter, the Bulldogs went on to defeat Hawaii, 50-20 in front of a homecoming crowd at Bulldog Stadium on Saturday night.Fresno State was favored by 25 points heading into the game, on the final play of the first half Jamire Jordan returned a missed field goal 100 yards for a touchdown giving the Bulldogs a 37-13 lead at the half. Bulldogs quarterback Marcus McMaryion threw for 284 yards and 4 touchdowns. Wide receiver KeeSean Johnson etched his names into the record books with 8 receptions and 234 for his career, passing DaVante Adams who caught 233 passes in a Bulldogs uniform.Fresno State improves to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in Mountain West play. The 'Dogs play at UNLV on Saturday November 3rd.