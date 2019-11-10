college football

Fresno State loses to Utah State, 37-35

Utah State running back Gerold Bright pushes Fresno State linebacker Arron Mosby out of the way for touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State Bulldogs (4-5) lost to the Utah State (5-4), 37-35 after the Aggies kicked a game-winning 30-yard field goal.

It's a significant loss for the Dogs who dropped to 2-3 in Mountain West conference play where they are now in a three-way tie for second place.

The Bulldogs now have a short week to prepare for San Diego State on Friday. The Aztecs sit atop the MW West division with a record of 7-1 (MW 4-1) prior to their game against Nevada. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm at SDCCU Stadium on November 15th. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

