Fresno State will play in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State

Chris Alvarez is live in Boise following the Mountain West Championship where Fresno State won 19-16.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
#21 Fresno State (11-2) is heading to play Arizona State University (7-5) in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Saturday night the Bulldogs beat Boise State 19-16 in overtime to win the Mountain West Championship for the first time since 2013.

FULL RECAP OF MW TITLE WIN: Fresno State wins the Mountain West Championship, 19-16

It will be the Bulldogs third trip to the Las Vegas Bowl with the team in search of their first win. In 1999 FS lost to Utah 17-16 and in 2013 the 'Dogs lost to USC 45-20.

Kickoff in Las Vegas is set for 12:30 PM on December 15th. You can watch the game live on ABC30.
