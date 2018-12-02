Fresno State will play in the Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --#21 Fresno State (11-2) is heading to play Arizona State University (7-5) in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Saturday night the Bulldogs beat Boise State 19-16 in overtime to win the Mountain West Championship for the first time since 2013.
It will be the Bulldogs third trip to the Las Vegas Bowl with the team in search of their first win. In 1999 FS lost to Utah 17-16 and in 2013 the 'Dogs lost to USC 45-20.
Kickoff in Las Vegas is set for 12:30 PM on December 15th. You can watch the game live on ABC30.