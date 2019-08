Friday Night Football - Week 2 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

Week 2 Matchups

Thursday, August 29th

NON-LEAGUE

INTERSECTIONAL

Friday, August 30th

NON-LEAGUE

INTERSECTIONAL

6/8/9 MAN NON-LEAGUE

Chavez vs. Monache at Granite HillsEdison vs. Clovis West at BuchananMinarets vs. Mariposa County at YosemiteBakersfield Christian at Central Valley ChristianBoron at StrathmoreBullard at BuchananClovis North at SunnysideCoalinga at CaruthersEl Diamante vs. Tulare Union at Golden WestExeter at WoodlakeFirebaugh at FowlerHanford at SangerHanford West at CorcoranImmanuel at FarmersvilleIndependence at SelmaKingsburg at Washington UnionLemoore at ChowchillaLiberty at MendotaLindsay at Morro BayMadera South at KermanMission Oak at MaderaOrange Cove at AvenalPorterville at Granite HillsRedwood vs. Dinuba at Mineral King BowlRiverdale at SierraRoosevelt at Dos PalosSan Joaquin Memorial vs. Fresno at McLaneSierra Pacific vs. Reedley at HanfordStockdale at ClovisTulare Western vs. Mt. Whitney at Tulare UnionYosemite at ParlierCentral at GrantClovis East at WoodEl Capitan vs. Golden West at Merced CollegeHoover at Golden ValleyTranquillity at LivingstonFresno Christian at RosamondKings Christian at Lone Pine