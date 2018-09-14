SPORTS

Good Sports Ramriez Title Defense

Jose Ramirez makes his first world title defense Friday night so we look back on his journey.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Since winning a world title in March of this year--Jose Ramirez's life changed.

The Avenal native paraded through the streets of his hometown and has been an inspiration to hundreds across the Central Valley.

From visiting sick kids at Valley Children's Hospital to taking a stand on water issues, for Ramirez, giving back has always been a pleasure.

"I grew up with very little but just enough for me to be happy and I've been very blessed so for me, it's quite an honor to pay it forward and give back some of my blessings. Share my glory with the people," said Ramirez.

In high school, Jose spent his summers picking bell peppers at minimum wage, then a year before representing team USA at the Olympics--Jose spent a year making coffee.

But those humble beginnings, helping Jose to appreciate where he is now.

"We do risk our lives going in that ring. We do sacrifice a lot. We put our body through very tough workouts, tough dieting but this is what feeds my family and I know my family is very proud moving forward. From now on everything is a win for me," said Ramirez.

It'll take all he's got to get a win in his first title defense. Friday's bout at the SaveMart Center is against Mexican boxer Antonio Orozco. A fighter with a perfect 26-0 record and 17 knockouts.

"He's an aggressive fighter. I myself am an aggressive fighter and I think all the boxing fans are going to get a good show," said Antonio Orozco.

From Starbucks barista to star boxer, Jose appreciates his journey.

"Hope to continue fighting for the right reasons. For those reasons that have been there since I started and that's basically all I can give, is my all."
