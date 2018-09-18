The Capital of #Growlifornia is partnering with our Nation's Capital. 🐻🇺🇸



We're proud to be the new @TripleABaseball affiliate of the Washington @Nationals. Let's get after it. #OnePursuit pic.twitter.com/imY7aHwCjz — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) September 18, 2018

There will be a new group of ballplayers playing in downtown Fresno next year.The Fresno Grizzlies have partnered with the Washington Nationals on a two-year player development contract that runs through the end of the 2020 season.All the remaining dominoes fell earlier today with the remaining Triple-A and Major League teams announcing deals.Fresno and Washington making the deal official in a press release Tuesday afternoon.Team President Derek Franks said, "I believe the Washington Nationals will find this a comfortable place to cultivate all of their young talent and will see early on how committed the fans of "Growlifornia' are to baseball in the Central Valley."The Grizzlies former parent club the Houston Astros are expected to match up with the Round Rock Express.