Sports

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow wins the Heisman Trophy

LOUISIANA -- As he did in several games this season, Joe Burrow turned the Heisman Trophy voting into a rout.

The LSU quarterback has won the most prestigious award in college football after throwing for 4,715 yards and an SEC-record 48 touchdowns for the top-ranked Tigers. Burrow received 2,608 points and 841 first-place votes, a record 90.7 percent of all the first-place votes available. He's the first LSU player to win the Heisman Trophy since Billy Cannon in 1959.

Burrow did it after failing to receive significant playing time in three seasons at Ohio State. He transferred to LSU at the end of the 2017 season and threw for over 7,600 yards and 64 TDs as a Tiger.

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was second with 762 points. Quarterback Justin Fields of Ohio State was third and Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young was fourth.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslouisianafootballcollege football
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police searching for suspects after 2 injured in shooting
Rally held in Fresno for man arrested by ICE while taking kids to school
Man walking across highway hit by two cars and killed
Central playing in the D-1AA state final against Sierra Canyon
San Joaquin man accused of killing 16-year-old boy appears in court
A record-setting year for construction in Merced
New drug for sinusitis
Show More
Small fire breaks out at Fresno elementary school, students evacuated
30-year-old found shot several times in Tulare
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
Man dies after shooting in Earlimart
LAPD officer arrested after allegedly fondling corpse
More TOP STORIES News