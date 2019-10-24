u.s. & world

Opponents huddle around soccer player after hijab comes loose during match

AMAN, Jordan -- A Jordanian soccer team is being praised for their sportsmanship after they formed a human shield to give privacy to a member of the opposing team after her hijab started to fall off.

The encounter happened during a 2018 Jordan Football Association Final Women's League game in Aman, and footage of the incident was widely shared on social media on October 2019.

The player, #16, kneels down to fix her headpiece during the game after another player's arm appears to inadvertently brush against her head. Five members of Shabab al-Ordon Club, the opposing team, then walk up, forming a circle around her and giving her the privacy to adjust her hijab before the game resumes.

In an email, Jordan Football Association identified the Shabab al-Ordon Club players pictured in the video as Stephanie Naber (#8), Hiba Fakherdine (#18), Shurooq Shathily (#20), Yasmeen Khair (#7) and Noor Zoqash (#3). The organization said that #16 asked not to be named.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssocietyacts of kindnesssocceru.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Teens nearly crushed by tree that crashed into their home
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Prince Harry addresses rumors of rift with brother William
Car runs red light, crashes, narrowly misses family crossing street
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: PG&E provides update after "all clear" given to almost all counties impacted by outages
Canyon Country fire erupts to 3,700 acres
Woman killed in head-on crash with semi-truck in Tulare County
Fast-moving wildfire in Northern California explodes to 10,000 acres, forces evacuations
Clovis sued for allegedly not providing enough affordable housing
Thieves steal cross from Merced boy's memorial site
New scrutiny for closed investigation into deadly Fresno police shooting
Show More
Fresno city leaders want more say on who can open weed shops
Visalia child starvation case: Closing statements to begin
New Fresno initiative targets human trafficking
Merced High students may have been exposed to TB
New video shows deadly shot to back of teen's head from Fresno police officer
More TOP STORIES News