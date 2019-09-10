Team of the Week: Madera Coyotes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "This is a really tight group and we really came together after that loss and wanted to work harder to come out victorious the next couple weeks so that's what we did. We stuck together and got the victory," said first-year coach Kenny Paolinelli.There's an old football saying "you learn more from a loss than a win."After a blowout loss in week one, these Coyotes learned they're resilient."I think it's definitely knowing, that's not who we were in week one and it was a discovering process," said senior quarterback Isaiah Martinez. "In every game, we feel like we can compete with any team we want to compete with. We have the talent we just have to put it to good use."That talent, that resilience shown in last Friday come from behind win."It's all about calmness. When you're down in Kerman 14-0 it's how are you going to respond. and I think this team does really well at responding," Martinez said.While Martinez tries to remain calm, there's nothing calm about Madera's 12th man."I think that we have the greatest student section in the whole valley. You think there's ten thousand fans there when I'm trying to get the play to my lineman," he said.With a tough schedule ahead of them, Paolinelli feels his team has a bond to get through it."The trips we took over summer we became really close together and it's a real family atmosphere together," he said.This Madera team will look to make it 3-1 this Friday in a huge rivalry game against Merced in the battle for the governer's hat.