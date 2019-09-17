Team of the Week: Washington Union Panthers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Off to their best start in eight years, this Panthers team is doing its best to bring a winning culture back to the U."First be disciplined. That was our main goal to be disciplined and then everything just rolled up into place," said wide-receiver Tory Horton.It may start with discipline, but having offensive weapons certainly helps.Tory Horton, the younger brother of Boise State star Tyler Horton, is having a breakout campaign to go along with playmakers Lawrence Stell and Darius McCray."We have some really good skill players, offensive line has been putting in work there and a couple of quarterbacks who really throw the ball well too. Just having some skill players helps a lot," said coach Art Francis.In wins over previously unbeaten Dos Palos, Madera and Selma, the Panthers offense has put up more than 40 points."Oh, it's a great feeling. That's what we talked about was to put up a lot of points and keep these teams to a minimum," Horton saidWhile Union is off to a good start, a great season can come in league play."I think we've really got some senior leadership who have spent a lot of time in the weight room, we've got some seniors on our offensive line and I think it's paying off," Francis said.Washington Union is looking to improve to 4-1 in non-league. Their final game before league play starts is against Hoover this Friday.