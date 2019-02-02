NFL

Valley native Tom Flores not voted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Tom Flores, head coach of the Los Angeles Raiders, is shown during a game in 1983. Exact date and location are unknown. (AP Photo)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Former NFL coach and Valley native Tom Flores has not been voted into the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The 2019 Hall of Fame class includes: Champ Bailey, Pat Bowlen, Gil Brandt, Tony Gonzalez, Ty Law, Kevin Mawae, Ed Reed and Johnny Robinson.



Flores was named a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the first time back in November.



Born in Fresno in March of 1937, Flores was a graduate of Sanger High School. The Apaches football field is named "Tom Flores Stadium." The Sanger grad played quarterback for two seasons at Fresno City College in 1955-56 and then graduated from the University of the Pacific in 1958. It wasn't until 1960 that he got into the NFL, but that year he became the first ever Hispanic starting quarterback in professional football for the Oakland Raiders.


After a ten year career as a player with the Raiders, Bills and Chiefs, Flores began his coaching career. First as an assistant under John Madden's Super Bowl winning Raiders team in 1976. Then as the head coach of the Raiders Super Bowl winning teams in 1980 & 1983 where he became the first minority coach to win a Super Bowl.



His 83 wins are the second most in Raiders franchise history behind only Madden (103-90 record as a head coach including 3 seasons with the Seahawks). From 1997-2017 he was the color commentator alongside Greg Papa for the Raiders Radio Network.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnflfootball
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NFL
McCourty brothers to be first twins to play as Super Bowl teammates
Super Bowl 53: Full list of performers
April the Giraffe picks the Super Bowl winner
Goodell mentions missed call during Rams-Saints NFC game
More nfl
SPORTS
Projecting the Lakers' dire playoff chances
McCourty brothers to be first twins to play as Super Bowl teammates
Logan Nidy is a second-generation Panther making waves
A's closer Blake Treinen wins arbitration case, to make $6.4M
More Sports
Top Stories
Highway 140 leading into Yosemite reopens, Caltrans reports
Ventura search-and-rescue team member killed in 5 Fwy crash
Man with apparent gang ties shot to death in east central Fresno
1 killed, 2 injured in car crash in Madera County
Va. Governor Northam say he wasn't in racist photo, will not resign
TSA officer falls from Orlando Intl. Airport hotel balcony: TSA
McCourty brothers to be first twins to play as Super Bowl teammates
Man's leg catches fire after being shot with stun gun in South Philly
Show More
Puppy born with wrong-way paws improving: veterinarian
Fresno Catholic Church hiring FBI officials to investigate sexual abuse allegations
Lawsuit filed against city of Fresno over Measure P
$115 million expansion project announced for Fresno airport
Detectives investigating homicide in rural Madera County
More News