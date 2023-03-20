Miami Beach issues curfew after 2 people killed during spring break festivities

Miami Beach has imposed a state of emergency and an overnight curfew starting 11:59 p.m. Sunday after fatal shootings occurred during spring break festivities.

An additional curfew will likely be put in place Thursday through next Monday, March 27.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -- For the third year in a row, the City of Miami Beach has imposed a state of emergency and an overnight curfew for South Beach starting 11:59 p.m. Sunday after multiple fatal shootings occurred during spring break festivities this weekend.

The decision comes after two people were fatally shot between Friday and Sunday morning in the area, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Police responded to emergency calls on Friday night, discovering two men who were shot near 7 Street and Ocean Drive, officials said.

Both men were sent to Jackson Memorial Hospital, with one victim succumbing to his injuries at the hospital, police said. The other victim is in critical condition.

According to Miami Beach Police, one person has been detained and three guns were found at the scene.

Police responded to a shooting Sunday morning, where they discovered a wounded man near the 1000 block of Ocean Drive.

The unidentified man was sent to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, Miami Beach Police said on Twitter.

Law enforcement officials are investigating both incidents.

According to Miami Beach city officials, the curfew was effective until Monday morning at 6 a.m. local time.

City officials said businesses in the area must close early enough to allow customers time to avoid a curfew violation.

Further curfew limits are expected to go into effect from Thursday, March 23, through Monday, March 27, according to Miami Beach officials.

Last year, Miami Beach issued a curfew after multiple people were hurt after a string of violent incidents in the area.

ABC News' Matt Foster contributed to this report.